Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $193,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.59.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

