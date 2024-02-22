Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $11.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,313,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,242,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.88 and a 200 day moving average of $387.25. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

