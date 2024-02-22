Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,663,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

