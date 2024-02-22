Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 1,110.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

