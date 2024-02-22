Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.09

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 7721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

