Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 44,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 17% compared to the average daily volume of 37,990 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,346,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,824. Newmont has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Newmont by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 582,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 182,138 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

