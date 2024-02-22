iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Boosted by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1,151.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,009 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.13% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,942,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,948,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

