iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.01

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 17232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 243,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

