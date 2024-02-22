iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 241,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,910,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 691,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $56.02.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

