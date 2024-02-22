iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.42

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.42 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 205947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.02.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,355,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,015,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.