iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.12

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.12 and last traded at $122.98, with a volume of 4502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.40.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $339,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

