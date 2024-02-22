iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.83

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 13198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $679.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.