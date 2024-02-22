iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) versus Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Financial Survey

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) and Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 0 1 1 0 2.64 Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF 0 12 17 0 2.76

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Given Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is more favorable than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A ($2.07) -12.44 Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF beats iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

