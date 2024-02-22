iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.04

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 21705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 154,116.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,509,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,307,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 779.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 266,452 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,098,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

