iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,387,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

