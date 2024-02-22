iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $43,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,650. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $289.39.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.