iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $288.57

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.57 and last traded at $288.57, with a volume of 15690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.16 and its 200-day moving average is $261.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.