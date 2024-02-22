iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Cut by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $108.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

