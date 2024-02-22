iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $178.69. The stock had a trading volume of 205,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,115. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average of $164.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
