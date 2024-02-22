iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,880,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,171,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

