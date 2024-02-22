iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 19,594 shares.The stock last traded at $187.04 and had previously closed at $187.22.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

