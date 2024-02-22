Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Jack in the Box updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.500 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 168,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.74.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

