Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jack in the Box updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.500 EPS.
NASDAQ:JACK traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 120,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,782. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.74.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
