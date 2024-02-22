Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jack in the Box updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.500 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 120,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,782. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.74.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

