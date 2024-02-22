Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Posts Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 EPS.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 368,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,748,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 546,135 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

