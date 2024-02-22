Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.33, but opened at $48.82. Jackson Financial shares last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 244,508 shares.

The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.