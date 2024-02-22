Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 5,669,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,854. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

