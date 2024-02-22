Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
JOBY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 5,669,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,854. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.