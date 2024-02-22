JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Holley (NYSE:HLLY) to Neutral

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.27 million, a P/E ratio of 152.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Holley by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Holley by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

