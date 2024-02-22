JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Socorro Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Socorro Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,268,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,614. The firm has a market cap of $525.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

