JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.52

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.52 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 2365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 163,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

