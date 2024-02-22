Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,487 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Chemed worth $277,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Stock Up 0.0 %
Chemed Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
