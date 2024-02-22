Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 50,009 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Ross Stores worth $169,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $146.55. 552,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,155. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64.
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
