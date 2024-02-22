Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,748 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $146,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 146.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.02. The stock had a trading volume of 112,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.13 and its 200 day moving average is $242.18.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.