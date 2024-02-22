Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $229.78 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.87% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $229,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BFAM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,637. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

