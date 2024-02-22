Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $341.35 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,660 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of RLI worth $341,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. State Street Corp increased its position in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.60. 37,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

