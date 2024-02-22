Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $347.38 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.03% of Toro worth $347,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 108,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

