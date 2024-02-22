Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $564.96 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 8.88% of Landstar System worth $564,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,208 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.89. 56,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.30. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

