Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 79,869 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,869 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.84% of LPL Financial worth $509,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,826. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $264.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.63 and a 200-day moving average of $232.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.27.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

