Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.97% of Teledyne Technologies worth $379,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

TDY stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $426.89. 27,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,851. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

