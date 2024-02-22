Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 145.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.17% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $202,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of ZWS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 136,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $32,510.31. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $32,510.31. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

