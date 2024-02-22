Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 35,634 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,634 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kforce worth $147,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 352.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Kforce Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $67.10. 26,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

