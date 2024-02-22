Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 38,049 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,049 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $253,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SMG traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 305,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

