Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 71,135 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,135 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $155,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WST stock traded down $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $352.83. 192,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.43 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

