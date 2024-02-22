Kevin C. Nash Sells 13,500 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Gentex by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gentex by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 83,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Gentex by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,530,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after buying an additional 197,860 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

