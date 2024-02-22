KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Kenneth C. Gavrity Sells 2,376 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

