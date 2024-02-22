Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.34-1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.91.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,656. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,569,000 after acquiring an additional 302,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,185,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

