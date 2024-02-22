Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.72

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.72 and last traded at C$19.72, with a volume of 13338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Laurentian cut shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.39.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.