Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 41,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 113,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $547.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 112,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

