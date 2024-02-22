KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $679.43

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $679.43 and last traded at $674.60, with a volume of 54521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $651.92.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,728,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,999,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

