Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.01-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,515. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,341,000 after purchasing an additional 183,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,169,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

