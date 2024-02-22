La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend by an average of 28.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

